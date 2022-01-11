Former Central Valley pastor sentenced in child molestation case

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A former pastor from the Central Valley was sentenced Friday in a Tulare County child molestation case, the county district attorney announced Tuesday.

On Friday, Gustavo Zamora, 69 of Lindsay, was sentenced to 25 years-to-life in prison for child molestation, according to a release from the Tulare County District Attorney’s office. Zamora, a former pastor once associated with a Lindsay church, was arrested in May 2020 after victims said he molested them when they were children, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

In Oct. 2021, Zamora pleaded no contest to charges of “lewd acts upon a child under the age of fourteen.” Additionally, Zamora admitted that the crimes occurred against more than one victim, a special allegation.

According to court documents, the crimes took place between Jan. 12, 1984 and July 12, 2000 against five female victims between the ages of four and 14.

“Between 1984 and 2000, Zamora was working as a pastor in the City of Lindsay,” said a release from the Tulare County District Attorney’s office. “In 2000, an uncharged victim disclosed the sexual abuse by the defendant to his family. Zamora was confronted with the allegations and disappeared without any warning.”

The crime was not reported to law enforcement at that time, according to the DA.

“While it may be difficult for some to process such news, especially regarding someone in a position of trust, the bravery of these victims to come forward cannot be understated,” said District Attorney Tim Ward. “Their courage should be an example to anyone who has suffered such abuse.”