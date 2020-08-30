Former California Senator Tom Berryhill dies at 67

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Former California Senator Tom Berryhill passed away at the age of 67 Saturday.

Senator Berryhill represented the 25th Assembly District from 2006-2010 and the 8th Senate District from 2010-2018. He was also a farmer and small business owner.

California State Senator Andreas Borgeas representing the 8th District shared his condolences in a statement.

“Our community has lost a giant. Tom Berryhill led a dedicated life of service to his community both in the California Legislature and the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors,” said Senator Borgeas.

“Tom was my mentor and imparted the importance of respect, civility, and collegiality in California politics. My wife Anna and I would like to express our deepest condolences to the Berryhill family as they endure this difficult time.”

The cause of Berryhill’s death has not yet been released.

