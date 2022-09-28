FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New York Yankee outfield and former Fresno State Bulldog Aaron Judge hit home run number 61 tying the American League record Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The American League record was set by another Yankee Roger Maris in the final game of the 1961 season.

Judge hit his record-tying home run in the seventh inning of New York’s 155th game of the season.

Judge’s historic homerun comes after a seven-day homerun drought.

The Yankees have seven games remaining in the 2022 regular season and hope to see more from their all-star outfielder in the postseason.

The all-time home run record is held by Barry Bonds who hit 73 home runs in the 2001 season.