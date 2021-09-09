Former assistant to Fresno councilmember pleads no contest to 5 felony counts

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A former assistant to a Fresno City Councilmember was convicted of five felonies in connection to a domestic violence incident in 2019.

Fresno County Superior Court documents show that Daniel Gai, 45, pleaded no contest to five of seven counts earlier this week. The case proceeded to trial on the remaining two counts.

Gai was previously a city council assistant to Councilmember Garry Bredefeld.

Gai pleaded no contest Tuesday to corporal injury, child abuse and endangerment, and three counts of assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury. Counts 2 and 5, which allege criminal threats, are pending trial.

Court officials say the presentation of evidence has concluded, but the court’s verdict on the two counts remains outstanding.

