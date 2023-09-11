FRESNO, Calif (KGPE/KSEE) – NFL season has officially kicked off, and for local 49er fans in Fresno, they had a special appearance from a former player.

Jesse Sapolu, four-time Super Bowl Champion with the 49ers, was at the Round Table Pizza on First Street in Fresno on the first game of the season on Sunday to sign autographs and even watch the season opener with some local fans.

The Niner Empire gets together every Niners game to watch their team try and go for another Super Bowl Run.

Organizers say it means a lot to have a former 49er player himself to hang out and be with fans.

They also collected money and item donations for local groups like the Boys and Girls Club, and the Angels of Grace.