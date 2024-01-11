REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Forest Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture is calling all nature lovers to its recruitment events in mid-January to learn more about becoming a wildland firefighter.

The Forest Service says they are hiring wildland firefighters into permanent and permanent seasonal for hand crews, engine crews, hotshot crews, and more.

They will be holding three in-person recruitment events, with two being in Reedley. Forest Service says the event is to fill about 400 wildland firefighters’ both permanent and permanent seasonal positions. The events on Friday will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the events on Saturday will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Reedley events will be held on these dates:

Jan. 12 and 13 in Reedley, CA: Reedley College, 995 N. Reed Ave.

Jan. 12 and 13 in Redding, CA: Red Lion Hotel, 1830 Hilltop Drive

The Forest Service says applicants are invited to talk with regional fire staff, get application help, and learn about the benefits of working for the Forest Service. Applicants do not need to attend the recruitment event to apply.

More information on the hiring process can be found on the Forest Service’s website.