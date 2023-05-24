SEQUOIA NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With Memorial Day weekend quickly approaching, Sequoia National Forest officials are urging people to have a backup plan and avoid some areas of the park.

With the strong storms and heavy snow over the past few months, officials say some forest areas and sites are closed due to lingering snowpack, flooding, or road damage as crews are using all available resources to get those areas open and safe for the public to enjoy.

Forest officials are urging the public to make backup plans before visiting because many of the forest’s facilities, campgrounds, and roads are not open or are under a seasonal closure order until June 15.

Officials say there is a heightened risk of flooded roads and bridges, landslides, and debris flow from snowmelt, especially in or downstream of recent wildfires.

Visitors should watch out for snow-covered and slippery roads, trees that have fallen across roads and trails, erosion washouts on hiking trails and off-highway vehicle routes, and many other hazards, according to forest officials.

Checking conditions before heading to the forest is highly encouraged as forest officials say Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest and most visited times for the forest.