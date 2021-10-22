Forest officials announce road, recreation site closures due to incoming weather conditions

DUNLAP, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Forest officials on the Hume Lake Ranger District in Giant Sequoia National Monument, Sequoia National Forest have announced that some roads and facilities will be closed in anticipation of incoming weather conditions.

Starting Sunday at noon, Highway 180 will be closed past the intersection of Hume Lake Road. According to authorities, this highway is often impacted by rockslides and debris flow during heavy rain and snow showers.

Officials say Highway 180 is expected to be reopened on Tuesday.

To keep visitors safe, forest officials have also said the following recreation sites will also be closed:

Convict Flat Campground

Grizzly Falls Picnic Area

Deer Cove Trailhead and other areas accessed along the highway.

Forest officials are asking the public to plan ahead before traveling to the mountains during this time of year due to weather conditions. Authorities recommend that visitors prepare by carrying tire chains, warm clothing, food and water.