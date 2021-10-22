Forest officials announce road, recreation site closures due to incoming weather conditions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Forest Service

DUNLAP, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Forest officials on the Hume Lake Ranger District in Giant Sequoia National Monument, Sequoia National Forest have announced that some roads and facilities will be closed in anticipation of incoming weather conditions.

Starting Sunday at noon, Highway 180 will be closed past the intersection of Hume Lake Road. According to authorities, this highway is often impacted by rockslides and debris flow during heavy rain and snow showers.

Officials say Highway 180 is expected to be reopened on Tuesday.

To keep visitors safe, forest officials have also said the following recreation sites will also be closed:

  • Convict Flat Campground
  • Grizzly Falls Picnic Area
  • Deer Cove Trailhead and other areas accessed along the highway.

Forest officials are asking the public to plan ahead before traveling to the mountains during this time of year due to weather conditions. Authorities recommend that visitors prepare by carrying tire chains, warm clothing, food and water.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com