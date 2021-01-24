Forensic pathologist named Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s employee of the year

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A Fresno County Sheriff’s Office employee’s hard work behind the scenes is landing him in the spotlight.

Dr. Venu Gopal, Chief Forensic Pathologist was named the Sheriff’s Office’s employee of the year for 2020, said spokesman Tony Botti. Gopal moved from India to the U.S. in the 1980s and began his career with the county in 1992.

The Sheriff’s Office said his work ethic is unmatched. In 2020, a year like no other, Gopal was the Coroners Office’s only forensic pathologist.

Botti said Gopal performed approximately 350 autopsies and 500 external exams.

Due to his age and pre-existing medical conditions, Gopal said working through the pandemic has been a unique experience.

“So keeping that in mind I did my work diligently,” Gopal said. “We had a lot of ups and downs in this present situation, but we didn’t want the public to suffer in any manner. I was just doing my duty, what I am supposed to do.”

Gopal is active at his temple, serves as the co-chair for the pediatric death review committee and teaches other health care professionals and students.