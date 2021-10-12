Foreign exchange student asks community for help replacing car destroyed by falling tree branch in Merced

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo provided by Fabrizio.

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A foreign exchange student is asking for help from the community after his car was totaled by a falling tree branch as high winds tore through the Central Valley on Monday.

Fabrizio, a foreign exchange student from Italy, says he used the car to get back and forth from his classes at Merced Community College.

According to a GoFundMe account, Fabrizio’s car was damaged after a part of a tree broke off and fell on it.

Fabrizio is currently in his senior year and is set to graduate in May.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Fabrizo raise money to replace his car.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com