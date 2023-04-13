SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The foothills area of the Sequoia National Park is set to reopen Friday after being closed in March due to massive flooding, park officials announced.

The area being reopened extends six miles past the entrance station from Highway 198 in the town of Three Rivers to Hospital Rock. The area blooming with wildflowers after a wet winter has lower-elevation trails, campsites, river access, and more.

The Buckeye Campground, giant sequoias, snow, food, lodging, and gas are all currently unavailable in the area until further notice from park rangers.

Due to the severe road damage from the storms, drivers are reminded to follow the new posted speed limit of 20 MPH and respect the traffic signage, especially near the river.

Those wanting to visit the Grant Grove area in Kings Canyon National Park to play in the snow and see the sequoias may do so, however, park rangers are advising to prepare for more than 10 feet of snow in most areas. Lodging, restaurants, and gas are currently unavailable in the area until further notice.

Below is a list of areas that are still currently closed to the public:

Giant Forest

Wolverton Snowplay Area

Lodgepole

Wuksachi

Crystal Cave Areas

Mineral King

Cedar Grove

For the most current park conditions and a list of estimated reopening dates, people can visit the National Park Service website.