OAKHURST, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As people in Oakhurst prep for yet another round of low-elevation snow, electricity, and heat are still out across town.

“Been here probably since Thursday when it started snowing. It just turned off and hasn’t been on since,” Jesse Martinez, one of the many without power in Oakhurst said.

He spent Monday afternoon charging his phone at the Oakhurst Community Center where the Red Cross has set up shop with food and charging stations.

Volunteers say they hope to stay open, but with more snow coming it could be difficult.

“All of our volunteers are from the mountains so as they’re impacted by the storm as well, so as long as we can get volunteers to come in we will be here,” volunteer Katrina Poitras said.

PG&E crews are still playing catchup from last week’s snowfall. Spokesperson Denny Boyels said between Mariposa and Oakhurst, nearly 10,000 customers still didn’t have power at some point on Monday.

He said a downed wire shut off the power on Road 222 leading to Bass Lake, and a broken power pole is why the lights are out on Ponderosa Basin.

They said they don’t know when power will be back on for everyone in the area, and conditions are making it difficult for crews to work.

For drivers, conditions on the roads can still be dangerous and chains are still crucial if not required in many mountain and foothill areas. Putting on chains at this low of an elevation is new for many.

“I practiced it once at home, and then just did it right now, I was on my way to work,” Elijah Valenzela who lives in Coursegold said.

Also putting on chains today was Oakhurst local Katherene Yatts. She said she is one of the lucky ones to still have power in the area. She has spent the past few days working for food delivery companies, delivering food orders for those in Oakhurst hunkering down at home without electricity.

“Most of them up here, they have no power, and the power’s probably been out since Friday and so that’s what I’ve been doing I’ve been dashing up to them and they’ve been very thankful for that,” she said.