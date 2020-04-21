Food trucks allowed at rest stops for truck drivers

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Truck drivers are helping provide our essentials throughout the country, but with restaurants closed, the pandemic has created a challenge for them to get food while on the job. A new executive order is offering some options–food trucks.

The goal is to increase the number of convenient food options available to truck drivers–helping food trucks, truck drivers and the movement of essential goods during the COVID-19 crisis.

Chris Clark, the Media Relations Manager for Caltrans Public Affairs said, “If you imagine, yourself a trucker on the road and you’ve logged hundreds of thousands of miles and restaurants are closed due to COVID and there’s a food truck open to give you that much needed sustenance.”

A 30-year restriction has been lifted. An executive order and a federal highway administration rule change now allows food trucks to temporarily operate in state rest areas–a much needed break for truck drivers who are essential workers during the pandemic. California truck driver, Steve Aguayo looks forward to the new food options.

“Instead of having to drive while we eat, we can come into the rest areas, grab some food, relax, sit down at a picnic table or something like that. And relax and eat our meal, so I think catering trucks in our rest areas would be an excellent idea.”

The temporary lift will go through June 15.

“I think it’s a serve that we may take for granted on a regular basis.. that these truckers are delivering goods that we all use. This pandemic has given us a pause and a chance to say thank you to these people who are so vital to our economy particularly during COVID-19,” Clark said.

With approval, Caltrans expects food trucks to begin showing up at rest stops this week.

COVID-19 resource links:

