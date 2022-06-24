FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were injured after a food truck burst into flames in Fresno.

Around 2:24 p.m. the Fresno Fire Department received calls about an explosion and fire in the area of First Street and Shaw Avenue.

When crews arrived they said that the Planet Vegan trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

After containing the fire, investigators say they found remains of a propane tank that had exploded, and believe the tank started the fire. An additional tank was found in the trailer but did not explode or catch fire according to officials

Debris from the explosion launched nearly 200 feet and hit nearby vehicles, breaking a window of one of the vehicles.

Fire officials say two people went to the hospital with burn injuries, the severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.