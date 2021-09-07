Foo Fighters coming to the Save Mart Center

FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Grohl’s memoir “The Storyteller” will come out Oct. 5, Dey Street Books announced Tuesday. The 52-year-old Grohl will reflect on everything from his childhood to his years with Nirvana and Foo Fighters. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Save Mart Center announced Tuesday the Foo Fighters are coming to Fresno on Dec. 9, 2021.

The Save Mart Center said tickets will go on sale on Sept. 10 at 10:00 a.m.

Fan club members can purchase tickets before the general on sale from Tuesday, Sept. 7 at noon PT through Thursday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. PT.

A proof of negative Covid -19 test taken within 48 hours of the concert or full vaccination will be required to enter this event.