Foo Fighters coming to the Save Mart Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Save Mart Center announced Tuesday the Foo Fighters are coming to Fresno on Dec. 9, 2021.
The Save Mart Center said tickets will go on sale on Sept. 10 at 10:00 a.m.
Fan club members can purchase tickets before the general on sale from Tuesday, Sept. 7 at noon PT through Thursday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. PT.
For more information visit Ticketmaster
A proof of negative Covid -19 test taken within 48 hours of the concert or full vaccination will be required to enter this event.