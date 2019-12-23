Following controversy, Tulare Downtown Association makes sweatshirt poking fun at its Christmas tree

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – After the Christmas tree in Tulare caused a stir, the Tulare Downtown Association created a sweatshirt poking fun at its decorations.

After Tulare had its holiday tree lighting ceremony, it had residents posting tweet after tweet and Facebook post after Facebook post with some asking, “Who let this happen?”

“It seems it could have been done with a little bit more care to make it look nice for the holidays,” Tulare resident Ellen Simonich said.

The Tulare Downtown Association decorates the tree.

This year, they decided to try something different – net lights. The tree stands in the middle of downtown. It’s covered in the lights, but a quarter of the tree doesn’t have them.

Well, the Tulare Downtown Association decided to turn lemons into lemonade.

The organization is taking donations toward next year’s tree, and they’re giving away a special gift with donations.

“If you’re visiting this page it must be because you heard about the downtown Christmas tree and the need to update lights and ornaments and hire a decorator. Now is YOUR chance to contribute to the effort! Help save the world-famous Downtown Tulare Christmas tree! Tulare Downtown Association website

Residents who donate $250 or more get the sweatshirt.

The sweatshirt reads “I survived the ‘janky’ tree. It’s a Kelly green hoodie sweatshirt with front pocket and the janky tree logo designed by John Harman.

