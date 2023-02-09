FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Thursday, Feb. 9. This list will be updated as more schools report delays.

Traver Elementary – Plan A.

Shelly Baird School has a two-hour delay.

Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog.

Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on.

Watch for California Highway Patrol pace vehicles to guide you through the fog. Avoid crossing traffic lanes.

Do not stop on highways except in emergencies. Move away from stalled or disabled vehicles. Consider postponing your trip until the fog clears.