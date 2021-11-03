Foggy day school schedule for Wednesday

Off to school on a foggy morning a father puts his daughter on the school bus on Grandview Ave overlooking downtown Pittsburgh early Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2011. With temperatures in the 30’s and high humidity a thick fog blanketed the the Pittsburgh area and slowed morning rush hour. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – These are the foggy day school schedules for Wed. Nov. 3. This list will be updated as more schools report delays.

Pixley Union School District Plan A

Fowler Unified Plan A

Traver Elementary Plan A

Tulare City Unified Plan B

Tipton Elementary Plan A

Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog:

The CHP says to drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on.

Watch for California Highway Patrol pace vehicles to guide you through the fog. Avoid crossing traffic lanes.

Do not stop on highways except in emergencies. Move away from stalled or disabled vehicles. Consider postponing your trip until the fog clears.