Foggy day school schedule for Wednesday, January 15

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – These are the foggy day school schedules for Wednesday, January 15.

Farmersville Unified School District Plan A

This list will be updated as more schools report delays.

Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog.

Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on.

Watch for California Highway Patrol pace vehicles to guide you through the fog. Avoid crossing traffic lanes.

Do not stop on highways except in emergencies. Move away from stalled or disabled vehicles. Consider postponing your trip until the fog clears.

