Foggy day school schedule for Wednesday, December 11

Local News

California (KSEE/KGPE) – These are the foggy day school schedules for Wednesday, December 11.

Dos Palos Oro Loma Joint Unified Plan A

Visalia Unified School District Plan A

Pixley Unified School District Plan A

Firebaugh School District Plan A

Farmersville Plan A

Tulare City School District Plan B

This list will be updated as more schools report delays.

Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog.  Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on. Watch for California Highway Patrol pace vehicles to guide you through the fog. Avoid crossing traffic lanes. Do not stop on highways except in emergencies. Move away from stalled or disabled vehicles. Consider postponing your trip until the fog clears.

