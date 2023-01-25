FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Wednesday, Jan. 25. This list will be updated as more schools report delays.

Kingsburg Elementary School District Plan A.

Shelly Baird School has a two-hour delay.

Traver Elementary – Plan A.

Clay Joint Elementary Plan A.

Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog.

Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on.

Watch for California Highway Patrol pace vehicles to guide you through the fog. Avoid crossing traffic lanes.

Do not stop on highways except in emergencies. Move away from stalled or disabled vehicles. Consider postponing your trip until the fog clears.