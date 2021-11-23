Foggy day school schedule for Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Tuesday, Nov. 23. This list will be updated as more schools report delays.

Dos Palos Oro Loma Joint Unified School District – Plan A.

Traver Elementary – Plan A

Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog.

Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on.

Watch for California Highway Patrol pace vehicles to guide you through the fog. Avoid crossing traffic lanes.

Do not stop on highways except in emergencies. Move away from stalled or disabled vehicles. Consider postponing your trip until the fog clears.