Foggy day school schedule for Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Tuesday, Jan. 11. This list will be updated as more schools report delays.

  • Shelly Baird School Canceled.
  • Waukena Joint Union Elementary School Plan A.
  • Alpaugh Unified School District Plan A.
  • Tulare City School District Plan B.
  • Traver Elementary Plan A.
  • Kingsburg Elementary Plan A.
  • Selma Unified School District Plan A.

Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog.  

Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on. 

Watch for California Highway Patrol pace vehicles to guide you through the fog. Avoid crossing traffic lanes. 

Do not stop on highways except in emergencies. Move away from stalled or disabled vehicles. Consider postponing your trip until the fog clears.

