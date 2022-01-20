Foggy day school schedule for Thursday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Thursday, Jan. 20. This list will be updated as more schools report delays.

Hanford Joint Union High School – Plan A.

Tulare City School District Country Routes Only – Plan B.

Armona School District – Plan A

Hanford Elementary – Plan A.

Kingsburg Elementary – Plan A.

Selma Unified School District – Plan A.

Shelly Baird School – Plan A.

Waukena Joint Union Elementary School – Plan A.

Tipton Elementary School District Plan A.

Kings River Elementary School District Two-Hour Delay.

Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog.

Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on.

Watch for California Highway Patrol pace vehicles to guide you through the fog. Avoid crossing traffic lanes.

Do not stop on highways except in emergencies. Move away from stalled or disabled vehicles. Consider postponing your trip until the fog clears.