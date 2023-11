FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Friday, Nov. 17. This list will be updated as more schools report delays.

Kerman Unified Schedule A

The California Highway Patrol advises to drive with extra caution when driving in the fog and to drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on.

Officials recommend to plan extra time for your morning commute.