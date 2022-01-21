Foggy day school schedule for Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Friday, Jan. 21. This list will be updated as more schools report delays.

Shelly Baird School Plan A.

Chowchilla High School One-Hour Delay.

Madera Unified One-Hour Delay.

Visalia Unified School District – Plan A.

Pixley Union School District – Plan A.

Dinuba Unified One-Hour Delay.

Alpaugh Unified School District – Plan A.

Tulare City School District – Plan A.

Kingsburg Elementary – Plan A.

Traver Elementary – Plan A.

Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog.

Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on.

Watch for California Highway Patrol pace vehicles to guide you through the fog. Avoid crossing traffic lanes.

Do not stop on highways except in emergencies. Move away from stalled or disabled vehicles. Consider postponing your trip until the fog clears.