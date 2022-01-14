Foggy day school schedule for Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Friday, Jan. 14. This list will be updated as more schools report delays.

Shelly Baird School – Canceled.

Dos Palos Oro Loma Joint Unified School District – Plan B.

Pixley School – Plan A.

Kerman Unified – Plan A.

Tulare City School District – Plan A.

Tulare Joint Union High School Plan B.

Traver Elementary – Canceled.

Hanford Joint Union High School – Three-Hour Delay.

Hanford Elementary – Plan A.

Parlier Unified – Plan A.

Kingsburg Elementary – Plan A.

Selma Unified School District – Plan A.

Alpaugh Unified School District – Plan B.

Golden Plains Unified School District Plan A.

Waukena Joint Union Elementary School – Plan A.

Orange Center School – Plan A.

Earlimart School District – Plan A.

Tipton Elementary – Plan A.

Kings River Union – Two-Hour Delay.

Pleasant View School District – Plan A.

Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog.

Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on.

Watch for California Highway Patrol pace vehicles to guide you through the fog. Avoid crossing traffic lanes.

Do not stop on highways except in emergencies. Move away from stalled or disabled vehicles. Consider postponing your trip until the fog clears.