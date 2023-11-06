FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE.KSEE) – Gabriel Iglesias makes his return to the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Friday.

According to the Save Mart Center, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians.

Iglesias recently became the second highest-grossing touring comedian and is one of the most-watched comedians on YouTube with over 1.1 billion views and over 25 million fans on social media.

“Fluffy” will present his “Don’t Worry, Be Fluffy” tour to the Save Mart Center in Fresno, on Nov. 9th, at 8 p.m.

Tickets for this show are on sale through Ticketmaster or can be purchased at the Savemart Center box office.