Flower shortage concerns as Mother’s Day approaches

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – There are fewer flowers available for Mother’s Day this year. Many are grown in South America and the pandemic has led to complications from labor to transportation.

Judy Gentile-Gaither of Lou Gentile’s Flower Basket in Fresno says she has worked with suppliers to try to alleviate the issue.

“We talked about shortages and substitutions so I ordered in a way that I knew we could be covered overall. If they ordered early enough, we had no problem making sure we had near 100% of our flowers,” said Gentile-Gaither.

She says peonies are unavailable, and many other flowers will come in whatever color suppliers can get.

Many flowers are imported from South America. Growers there grew fewer flowers this year because of worry that like last year, flowers could not be shipped or sold because of the pandemic. COVID-19 has also impacted labor, trade and transportation.

“If we can’t be able to sell like we hope and plant – it’s a tough one on the financial side. Because that’s just something you depend on each year.”

Supply is expected to recover as the pandemic ends. Gentile-Gaither says she is ready and beginning to get a wave of orders for events people have delayed, such as baby showers and engagement parties.