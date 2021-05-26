Florida Georgia Line sets date for Save Mart Center tour stop

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley, left, and Tyler Hubbard performsat the iHeartCountry Festival at the Frank Erwin Center on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Save Mart Center announced Wednesday that country music band Florida Georgia Line will be making a tour stop at the arena in November.

Hit country artist Florida Georgia Line’s “I Love My Country” tour will be making a stop in Fresno at the Save Mart Center on Nov. 7.

“Touring is back, y’all,” said Florida Georgia Line band members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. “We’re excited to see your faces, feel the energy, and bring some good vibes to your city this fall.”

Tickets will be going on sale at 10:00 a.m. on June 4 at the Ticketmaster website.