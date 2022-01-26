Flooding reported at major Fresno intersection

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Flooding at a major Fresno intersection is creating a problem for drivers and slowing down traffic on Wednesday.

According to the Fresno Police Department, the westbound Herndon Avenue at Marks Avenue is flooded – and creating a backup of traffic onto Herndon Avenue as far as Van Ness Boulevard. It was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. and officers are on scene.

Local restaurant Mad Duck Brewing posted on Facebook that there was a burst water main at the intersection.

Officials ask drivers to find alternate routes through the area while the incident is ongoing.

