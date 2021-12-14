Flooding and downed trees mark winter storm’s arrival in the Central Valley, here’s what to expect next

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The heavy winter storm causing disruption throughout the Central Valley will drop a significant amount of rain on the area Tuesday.

Photographers captured a tree that had fallen near Gettysburg Avenue and Wishon Avenue in Fresno. City crews were already cleaning up the roadway around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Around 6:00 a.m. a big rig jackknifed on eastbound Highway 180 near Highway 99.

While the rain was falling all night, flooding issues popped up at several Fresno intersections including Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue, Golden State Boulevard and Ashlan Avenue, Figarden Drive and Gates Avenue, and Olive and Peach.

KSEE24 Meteorologist Reuben Contreras says that while the rain is expected to clear on Tuesday, he’s expecting some dense fog on Wednesday before showers resurface on Thursday.

