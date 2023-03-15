KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials are issuing road closures due to flooding in parts of Kings County Wednesday.

The following road closures are in effect until further notice, according to officials.

• Grangeville Blvd. between 5th Ave. and 3rd Ave.

• Elgin Ave. at 24th Ave.

• 6th Ave. from Kansas Ave. to South Kansas Ave.

• 6th Ave. from Virginia Ave. to the County Line

• 10th Ave. from Whitley Ave. to Redding Ave.

• 4th Ave. at Quebec Ave.

• 4th Ave. from Plymouth Ave. to Redding Ave.

• Pueblo Ave. from 10th Ave. to 19th Ave.

• 19th Ave. from Manteca Ave. to Pueblo Ave.

In addition, officials say there are roadways from neighboring counties into Kings County that are being closed off as flooding occurs. Residents are encouraged to visit quickmap.dotca.gov to stay up-to-date on Caltrans road closures or download the QuickMap app.