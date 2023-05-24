The Merced River rages through Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A flood warning has been issued for areas near Mariposa County, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Hanford has announced.

At 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday, NWS experts forecasted a chance for minor flooding in the Merced River at Pohono Bridge until further notice.

The area includes Northside Drive and Southside Drive, which are the main roads in Yosemite Valley that can become flooded; for that reason, these are closed to traffic.

Federal meteorologists say the river is expected to rise to a crest of 11 feet early Thursday morning. Officials say this crest compares to a previous crest of 11.6 feet on June 18, 1983.

For more information about flood safety click here.