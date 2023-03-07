FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Tuesday afternoon, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning for the Fresno County mountain communities.

Some of the more high-risk areas according to a Winter Storm High-Risk Map are east of Huntington Lake and Shaver Lake as well as Alder Springs.

According to deputies, they want to make sure that people know ahead of time to be prepared. They are anticipating that this warning could turn into an order in the future due to the rain and potential heavy flooding.

County Officials are urging those who live in the mountain areas to get supplies and prepare now. They are also asking people that don’t live there to stay away from that area.