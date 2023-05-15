FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A flip-flop sandal is the cause of an accident Monday afternoon, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Officials say at 1:15 p.m. Monday, they responded to a call of a vehicle that had struck a pole near Maple and Garland avenues.

Officials say the driver had been wearing flip-flop sandals and the sandals got caught, causing the car to accelerate into the tree.

“This is an important reminder sometimes when we wear shoes that are of a flip-flop or sandal nature to make sure that the shoe is secure on your feet so that it doesn’t slip off and cause an unfortunate incident,” Fresno Fire’s Christine Wilson said.

Both passengers had been wearing seat belts and had exited the vehicle upon the arrival of first responders. Both were treated on scene and taken to a local hospital, according to officials.