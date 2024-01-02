FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hazmat crews responded to the Fresno Yosemite International Airport for a fuel leak early Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fire crews say they responded to the airport around 6:30 a.m. after the aircraft was over-fueled and spilled 100 to 200 gallons of fuel on the ground.

Airport officials say the American Airlines plane was headed to Dallas with 170 passengers had to deplane after the spill. There was no impact on flight operations at the airport.

No injuries were reported. For more information on flight schedules visit Fresno Yosemite International Airport.