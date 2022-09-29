FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is stepping up efforts to welcome patrons into its downtown by softening its parking enforcement rules for some first-time offenders.

Starting Saturday visitors to Downtown Fresno will see a flier instead of a ticket on their windshield if they are in violation of parking stall and meter regulations.

The fliers explain that there will be no fine issued for the first violation, and provides information for the next time they are in the downtown area.

One side of the notice outlines the three ways visitors can pay for parking, which are at the meter itself, at kiosks, and on the ParkMobile app.

The other side provides a map and lists the locations of 50 bars, restaurants, shops, and attractions.

The City of Fresno advises subsequent violations will be ticketed after the first offense.