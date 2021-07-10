Flex Alert issued in California due to extreme heat

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Flex Alert that was issued Friday by the California Independent System Operator (ISO) has been extended into Saturday due to extreme heat throughout the state.

The California ISO says the triple-digit heat in most parts of the state is putting stress on the electrical grid, making it critical for consumers to try to conserve energy.

A fast-growing wildfire in southern Oregon is also threatening transmission lines that are used to import energy to California.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, the California ISO is asking consumers to conserve as much energy as possible to help keep the state’s power grid stable.

To conserve energy, consumers are strongly encouraged to: