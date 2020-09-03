Statewide Flex Alert issued for Labor Day weekend due to high temps

The sun shines over towers carrying electical lines August 30, 2007 in South San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California’s electric grid operator on Thursday issued a statewide Flex Alert, calling for voluntary electricity conservation, for Labor Day weekend as a heat wave is expected to increase energy demand.

The Flex Alert will be in effect from Saturday through Monday, from 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. each day, according to the California Independent System Operator (CAISO).

Temperatures across the state are forecast to be 10 to 20 degrees above normal during Labor Day weekend and the power grid operator predicts an increase in electricity demand — primarily from air conditioning use.

Overnight temperatures statewide are projected to be at least 10 degrees higher than normal, which does not allow power infrastructure to cool down, CAISO said. The heat is also predicted throughout the West over the weekend, which could limit CAISO’s ability to import energy to serve demand.

The California #ISO is issuing a statewide #FlexAlert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, beginning Saturday and extending through Monday, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., due to excessive heat in #CAwx. https://t.co/Ad9ymjCtwX pic.twitter.com/8MIT2Esu3D — Flex Alert (@flexalert) September 3, 2020

Consumers can help by shifting energy use to morning and nighttime hours. Conservation can lower demand and avoid future actions by the grid operator, including outages, and lessen the duration of possible power interruptions.

CAISO pointed out that conservation efforts during the Aug. 17 and 18 heat wave were key to preventing expected power outages.

Users are also urged to conserve electricity when the grid is most stressed in the afternoons and evenings, when temperatures remain high and solar production is falling as the sun sets.

The grid operator said it recognized that reducing energy use during the hot time of the day is a hardship, especially for those working from home or for families with children schooling at home.

However, it added that if a large enough number of Californians conserve, even in small ways, they can help grid operators avoid more serious system emergencies.

Between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., the CAISO is urging customers to:

Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits.

Defer use of major appliances.

Turn off unnecessary lights.

Unplug unused electrical devices.

Close blinds and drapes.

Use fans when possible.

Limit time the refrigerator door is open.

Consumers can also take steps to prepare for the Flex Alert by doing the following

before 3 p.m.:

“Pre-cool” their homes, or lower air conditioning thermostats.

Charge electric vehicles.

Charge mobile devices and laptops.

Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances.

Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night.

For more information on Flex Alerts and energy conservation tips, and to sign up for conservation alerts, visit CAISO’s Flex Alert website. More information on the heat wave’s impacts on grid operations, and to learn more about alerts, warnings and emergency notices can be found on CAISO’s news page.

Updates on grid operations can be found on Twitter at @California_ISO or @FlexAlert.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.