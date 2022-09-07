FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The California Independent System Operation is still asking people to save electricity to alleviate the grid and avoid power outages. A Level 2 Energy Emergency alert was issued on Wednesday, effective from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A Flex Alert was also issued for the 8th day in a row, also in effect from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. to help avoid power outages. In Clovis, 4,000 customers lost energy on Tuesday for about three hours.

“But it prevented an outage that could’ve damaged the equipment to the point where we would likely still see tens of thousands of customers out,” explained Denny Boyles, PG&E spokesperson.

People are urged to set thermostats to 78 degrees and turn off unnecessary lights.

“Every little bit will help, but the big-ticket items are the most important. If you have a pool, for instance, make sure you adjust it to where the pool pumps are shutting off at 4 p.m.,” said Boyles.

“It could be just simply turning the lights off if they’re not going to be in a room or unplugging their electronic devices,” said Gabriela Ornelas with Southern California Edison. “Charging their phones or laptops in the morning versus the afternoon.”

Power companies say customers have been doing their part so far.

“We, along with the other utilities, were preparing to begin rotating outages. Then the State took that step of sending the conservation alert out to cellphones [on Tuesday], and customers really responded. The demand dropped considerably.”

PG&E is also offering a Power Saver Rewards event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Customers could get a credit on their bill for reducing energy use when demand is high.

For more information, visit powersaver.pge.com.