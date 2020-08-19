FLEX ALERT: Here’s how to find out if you could be hit with a rolling blackout Wednesday

FILE -A car drives passed a power station in Mill Valley, California as a statewide blackout continues on October, 10, 2019. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images – FILE)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — California’s electric grid operator issued another Flex Alert on Wednesday as the heat wave continues to hit the state.

The Flex Alert has been called for 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday — which is a slightly different time frame from previous days, according to California Independent System Operator (CAISO).

If outages end up being called for to reduce strain on the power grid, here’s how to find out if you’d be impacted.

First, go to Pacific Gas & Electric’s rotating outages website at www.pge.com/rotatingoutages.

Second, locate the yellow box that says “LOOK UP YOUR ROTATING OUTAGE BLOCK NUMBER.”

That button will open a new tab. On that page on the top-left, enter your address in the search box.

This will an “outage block” and “sub outage block” — for example, 02 and then L — or 2L.

Finally, go back to the first page and see where you are.

Use the number first to locate your group — for Wednesday, those are labeled 1-2. Then look at the middle column to see which letters in your section are impacted. The rotating outage block numbers in section 2 for Wednesday are listed as 2A-2S — which includes 2L from the previous example.

The far-right column lists the time for those affected who could be a part of a rolling blackout Wednesday is 6 p.m.

This story will be updated if PG&E or CAISO — makes changes to the outage grid.

Bookmark this story for use in future rolling blackout situations.

