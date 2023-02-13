VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Work to permanently fix a damaged road in Visalia is set to start this week, according to officials with the City of Visalia.

The announcement on Monday comes after the road depression was first discovered on January 21. Public works installed a temporary plate soon after the road depression was reported.

According to city officials, repair work will start on Wednesday to permanently resolve the road depression. The roadway is expected to be open by the close of business on Friday – barring any delays or unexpected conditions.

City officials say temporary traffic control will be in place 24 hours a day starting Wednesday until the project is complete. The repair work will take place from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. daily with lane closures and delays expected.

While the repair work is underway, Mooney Boulevard will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes from Riggin Avenue to W. Corvina Avenue. The existing northbound lanes of Mooney Boulevard will allow one lane of traffic for each direction.

Drivers in the area are asked to take an alternate route while the repairs are taking place.