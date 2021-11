FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a multi-vehicle crash after several children suffered minor injuries in southeast Fresno Thursday morning.

CHP spokesperson Mike Salas said five vehicles were involved and speed was a factor in the crash. The crash happened on westbound Highway 180 near Chestnut Avenue around 8:15 a.m.

Salas said they are looking into if low visibility due to fog in the area was a factor in the collision.