Five sentenced in 2019 Tulare murder

Photo of Fabian Nilo provided by the office of the Tulare County District Attorney

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 37-year-old man was sentenced in Porterville on Thursday for his part in the murder of a 25-year-old in 2019.

Fabian Nilo, 37, was sentenced to 36 years to life for his part in the murder of 25-year-old Roman Gomez from Tulare. Nilo was convicted in April of second-degree murder “with the special allegations that he used a deadly weapon and possessed a prior strike and felony conviction.”

Fabian Nilo is the lastest to be sentenced in Gomez’s murder.

Kayla Easter, 31, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon.

Cesar Lemus, 25, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 11 years.

Aaliyah Raygoza, 24, pleaded no contest to assault with the special allegation of causing great bodily injury, and two counts of misdemeanor obstruction and was sentenced to a five-year suspended sentence and probation.

Kayla Bernal, 28, pleaded no contest to accessory after the fact and was sentenced to a three year suspended term and one year in jail.

On May 21, 2019, Tulare police found Gomez in pain and struggling to breathe, according to the Tulare District Attorney’s office. He told investigators he had been “jumped” by a group and stabbed. According to investigators, he had been stabbed three times in the upper torso. He later died in the hospital.