FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 45-year-old man is dead following a crash near Five Points over the weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the crash happened on Saturday at around 11:00 p.m. on Mount Whitney Avenue, west of Howard Avenue.

Investigators say a 45-year-old man from Five Points was driving a 2003 Honda eastbound on Mount Whitney Avenue west of Howard Avenue at an unknown speed.

At the same time, CHP says a woman was driving a 2008 Nissan westbound on Mount Whitney Avenue west of Howard Avenue at approximately 55 miles per hour.

When the Honda driver was approaching the Nissan, according to CHP the 45-year-old man turned the Honda to the left and it crossed over the broken yellow painted lines and into the eastbound lane, directly ahead of the Nissan where the two-vehicles crashed into each other.

CHP says the driver of the Honda died at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was transported to a local hospital with major injuries.

This crash is still under investigation. It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a contributing factor in this crash at this time, CHP says.