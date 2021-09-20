Five pinned into vehicle, one dead after crash in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A person is dead after an early-morning crash that pinned five into a vehicle in northeast Fresno Monday, investigators say.

At approximately 1:00 a.m. on Monday, Fresno police were dispatched to the area of Barstow and Millbrook avenues in northeast Fresno where they say they found a vehicle that had been in a collision. According to emergency personnel, five people were pinned into the back seat of the crashed vehicle.

Officers say one of the people was pronounced dead on the scene after lifesaving efforts failed. The others were transported to an area hospital where they are expected to survive, police say

Officers say they received reports of two additional people who ran from the scene before emergency crews arrived to assist those pinned into the vehicle. Police are investigating those reports.