Fitness classes turn virtual in the Central Valley

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – Gyms and group fitness studios across the state have temporarily shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean the workouts have to stop.

Some fitness instructors here in the Central Valley are making sure that people are still able to workout through virtual classes.

Amy Litman from High Fitness uses her own workout room in her own home to connect with clients through Zoom.

“It’s not your grandma’s aerobic class,” Litman said.

High Fitness is high intensity interval training that features music that will keep you energized.

“It’s all choreographed, easy to follow moves and everyone just gets addicted the first couple of times they try it,” said Litman.

Moving from a class environment to a virtual one comes with its own challenges.

“It’s a little awkward staring at yourself on the iPad, but it’s fun too, I know they’re loving it,” Litman said.

Knowing that this way of life is temporary, it’s a perfect time to get out of your comfort zone and try a new class that you were hesitant to try in person.

“It’s a no compete zone, it’s community over competition. I think still some people are apprehensive so this is kind of a good way to dip their toe in the water and get a feel for it first,” Litman added.

