FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – For the 14th year, the Big Fresno Fair donated all of the fish from Catfish Falls to the Poverello House on Thursday.

Organizers say during the fair the fish from Catfish Falls, an attraction in the Table Mountain Rancheria Park, provides educational opportunities and entertainment for fairgoers. Fresno Fair staff says those fish will now provide nourishment to those in our community most in need at the Poverello House.

The Poverello House staff says they provide three meals a day, 365 days a year to men, women, and families along with services that improve people’s quality of life.

This donation was made on October 19th at Catfish Falls in the Table Mountain Rancheria Park at The Big Fresno Fair.