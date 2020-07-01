First West Nile Virus activity in 2020 detected in Merced County

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County officials announced Wednesday the first detection of West Nile Virus of 2020 in the county.

The detection came from samples from a mosquito and a dead bird found in Merced, according to the Merced County Mosquito Abatement District.

Officials said there have been no human confirmed cases in the county so far.

Rhiannon Jones, the general manager for the Mosquito Abatement District, urged the public to continue their efforts in reducing virus activity.

“It is important to reduce mosquito breeding on their properties to eliminate standing water where mosquitoes breed,” she said. “It will help dramatically reduce mosquitoes in our community.”

The district has resumed all of its duties amid the coronavirus pandemic, such as service requests, inspections and treatments with social distancing in mind.

“We can’t trade one illness for another,” Jones said. “It is our responsibility to protect human health against mosquito-borne diseases. West Nile Virus is still present in our community and it’s important that people don’t get bit by mosquitoes.”

Treatment and surveillance programs will continue by the district by identifying mosquito breeding sources and mosquito-borne disease activity.

Officials will perform treatments according to their surveillance results, Jones said. They anticipate more West Nile Virus detections in the coming months.

Residents can take the following precautions to prevent the spread of West Nile Virus:

Dump or drain standing water. Mosquitoes prefer to lay eggs in stagnant water.

Defend yourself against mosquitoes by using repellents containing DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are present, typically during dawn and dusk.

Report neglected swimming pools by calling your local mosquito abatement district — Anonymous calls accepted.

To report mosquito-breeding problem areas, Merced County residents should contact the county Mosquito Abatement District at 209-722-1527 or 1-800-622-3242 or on their website.

